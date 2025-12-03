The man who allegedly beat a Manhattan pizzeria worker so severely he almost killed him said he was “sorry” after being cuffed by police.

A New Jersey man who, insistent on keeping his dog in a Manhattan pizzeria, beat a restaurant manager nearly to death last year, pleaded guilty to assault charges on Wednesday, the district attorney’s office said.

Tyshaun Watson, who was first indicted on Sept. 9, 2024, made his plea in NYS Supreme Court to two counts of assault in the first degree on Dec. 3.

According to police sources, 36-year-old Watson walked into Roma Pizza located at 146 5th Ave. in the Flatiron District along with his dog at around 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 19. After placing his order, the defendant sat in the dining area but became annoyed after the manager repeatedly told him that his dog was not permitted in the restaurant.

Sources close to the investigation reported that the dog was off the leash.

From heated words to brutal beating at Manhattan pizzeria

Watson began arguing with the 50-year-old manager before hopping the counter to begin a vicious assault. According to the investigation and court documents, Watson punched the man’s head, tackled him to the ground and continued to strike him while his dog also went on the attack, taking bites out of both men.

Watson also took a swing at another restaurant employee who attempted to intervene. The victim, while still on the ground, moved in front of the counter where the defendant continued to strike and shout at him. The victim was able to run out of the pizzeria and attempt to close the door on his attacker, according to the district attorney’s office.

But the attack was not over. Watson then pushed the door open, put the manager in a chokehold and repeatedly stomped on his face against the concrete sidewalk. He then went back into the restaurant until police officers from the 13th Precinct arrested him at the scene.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Watson is “facing accountability for viciously attacking” the worker.

“This employee, who was just doing his job, suffered significant injuries and had to be placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks,” Bragg said. “No worker should ever have to fear for their safety, and my office will prosecute those who harm them.”

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital for two months. His injuries included bleeding in his brain, facial and temporal bone fractures, bruising and swelling to his face and traumatic brain injury.

The victim also suffered multiple dog bite wounds. The animal was subsequently taken to the city’s Animal Care Centers.

Police originally charged Watson with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Under the terms of his plea, Watson is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2026, to a promised term of 17 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision, Bragg’s office said.