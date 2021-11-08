Nearly 17,000 kids ages five to 11 have gotten first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at school sites: mayor

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Almost 17,000 New York City children between the ages of five and 11 have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a public school vaccination site since last Thursday, officials announced.

Roughly a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination on kids ages 5-11, children within that age group were given the go-ahead in New York City to get the inoculation at city-run vaccination sites. In addition, the Department of Education set up temporary vaccination sites at all public schools serving kids between the ages of five and 11 with students able to walk up and get the shot for at least one day beginning Nov. 8. So far, 16,723 kids have received their first dose at a school site.

On Monday, some parents reported that school-based vaccination sites were seeing more demand than expected with officials confirming lines for the shot at 12 schools sites in Districts 1 and 2 in Manhattan as well as in District 15 in Brooklyn. Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to add days the vaccine is available at schools if demand for the shot continues to remain high.

“We’ve already made some shifts yesterday as well as this morning to ensure that we have an adequate supply at those sites that are seeing greater demand,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. ” This first day, we are going to make sure we smooth out any issues that we are seeing with respect to an uptick in demand at certain sites.”

De Blasio added Monday that City employees and contractors with children between the ages of five and 11 will be given an additional four hours of paid sick leave per child and per vaccination in order to help boost the vaccination rate among the age group.

“You shouldn’t have to choose between your paycheck and a healthier family,” de Blasio said.