Nearly half of New York living close to the poverty line: report

Nearly half of New Yorkers are living near the poverty line, according to a new study by the city’s Center for Economic Opportunity released this week.

The study found that about 45.6% of the city’s residents were “uncomfortably close” to poverty in 2012, the latest data available. This number, which includes those just above the poverty line, has risen since 2008, when only 41% were close to poverty.

But the city’s poverty rate remained at 21.4%, according to the study, unchanged from 2011 to 2012. The poverty rate in New York City has grown from 19% in 2008, the study found.

The report covered 2005 through 2012.