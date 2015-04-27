Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns against phony charities purporting to help victims of the Nepal earthquake

Cuomo released a list of New York affiliated charities providing support to the region.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to help the victims of the Nepal earthquake but to do so cautiously.

His office released a list of New York affiliated charities that are providing financial support to victims in Asia such as Save the Children, Catholic Charities and the United States Fund for UNICEF.

“As New Yorkers, we help our neighbors in their time of need, whether they are across the street, or across the globe,” he said in a statement.

Cuomo also warned that there may be scam artists who will use the tragedy for their own illicit profit.

The state’s Division of Consumer Protection recommend that New Yorkers research the institution offering charitable services and check its irs status before giving any money.