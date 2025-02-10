New Yorkers who drive electric vehicles will have more places to juice up their cars as more EV fast-charging stations are planned to open soon in NYC.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that 267 new fast-charging stations will open in nine sites within the city by 2027, with many opening within the next 12 months.

The first set of charging stations to open include:

60 charging stalls in Maspeth, Queens, that the governor said will be the largest fast-charging station in the Northeast United States

44 charging stalls near LaGuardia Airport

24 charging stalls at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

30 charging stalls in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

20 charging stalls in the Port Morris section of the Bronx

NY Green Bank (NYGB), the state’s clean energy investment fund and a division of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, gave a $60 million loan to public EV provider Revel to complete the project.

It is unclear right now which agency will pay back the loan.

The announcement represents NYGB’s first EV charging infrastructure transaction. According to the governor’s office, the project supports the expansion of investments in clean transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while increasing access to charging infrastructure necessary for the wider adoption of EVs.

“In support of the transition to a clean energy economy, it is critical that we continue to build electric vehicle infrastructure to ease the shift to EV ownership for more New Yorkers, especially those in urban areas,” Hochul said. “This significant investment addresses the key need of providing electric vehicle users in New York City with much-needed public charging options while reducing local emissions.”

New Yorkers will not have to wait too long for the first batch of Revel chargers to open. The Brooklyn-based company said in December that the JFK chargers will open in early 2025 and will more than double the current EV charging capacity at the airport. The new chargers will be adjacent to the main rideshare vehicle waiting area.

“It’s impossible to electrify rideshare without an abundance of charging near the airports,” Frank Reig, co-founder and CEO of Revel, said at the end of 2024. “In partnering with the Port Authority at JFK, Revel has now cemented plans for the largest public fast charging stations at both of New York’s home turf airports.”

A full list of charging stations in NYC can be found on the NYC Department of Transportation’s website, nyc.gov/dot.

The new Revel charging stations will be open 24/7 and available for any make and model electric vehicle. All chargers installed at future locations, the governor’s office said, will have speeds of at least 320 kilowatts (kW), which can charge an EV in as little as 15 minutes.

“For the past few years, Revel has been preparing a strategic portfolio of the most lucrative fast-charging locations in New York City,” Reig said. “These sites are now shovel-ready. With the critical support from NY Green Bank, we are ready to take New York’s EV economy to the next level with a fast-charging network rivaling any other top-tier city.”