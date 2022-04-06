New exhibition opening June at NYC’s Museum of Jewish Heritage

A new core exhibition will be unveiled at the New York City Museum of Jewish Heritage on June 30, called The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do.

The 12,000 square foot exhibition will feature over 700 artifacts from the museum’s own collection – many of which are from survivors of the Holocaust. The exhibition aims to tell the story of the Holocaust from a local lens, showing items from survivors and their families who settled in New York.

“The title of our new exhibition speaks to our institution’s very reason for being,” says Museum President & CEO Jack Kliger. “Antisemitism and fascism are again on the rise throughout the world. Right here in New York, we have witnessed not only a surge in antisemitism but an uptick in violence and harassment targeting many marginalized groups. The time to speak out and act is upon us, and it is urgent. We hope The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do will educate and inspire our visitors and honor those who perished in the Holocaust, whose memories are a blessing.”

In a particular parallel, many of the items featured are from Ukraine, and the exhibition heavily features the interconnections between Ukrainian Jews and the context of the current violence and conflict currently occuring in the country.

Maintaining the museum’s goal to display artifacts of Jewish life past, present and future, the exhibition features the many narratives of Jewish existence throughout history and into today.

Each room and each object aims to show the experiences and information about who Jews were and are, as well as how current-day Jewish communities continue to thrive despite historical hardships.

“It is a particular point of pride for our institution that this new core exhibition gives new life to the Museum’s collection,” said the Museum’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bruce Ratner “The hundreds of artifacts, many of them donated by survivors, that visitors will experience were all donated to our institution with extraordinary trust and vision, and we are grateful. Each offers up its own story, and together these artifacts present an irrefutable record of history.”

The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do will be the Museum’s first exhibition to open in its core galleries since its award-winning and widely acclaimed Auschwitz. Not Long ago. Not far away., which concluded last spring.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.