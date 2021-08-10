Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new New York City Ferry route is officially setting sail this month.

The ferry’s new St. George route will launch on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7:14 a.m. The new route will connect Staten Island with the West Side of Manhattan in Battery Park City and Midtown West at W. 39th Street.

On the new St. George route, commuters can get to Battery Park City in just 17 minutes and to Midtown West in 35 minutes, with an estimated total travel time savings to Midtown being 20 minutes in each direction. At the Midtown West stop, commuters can access a network of free connecting buses that will give them further access into Manhattan.

Like the other NYC Ferry routes, riders can access the St. George route for $2.75 with tickets available on the NYC Ferry app or at vending machines at each landing.

For more information, visit ferry.nyc.