New photos released of Queens, Brooklyn robbery suspect

The NYPD has released new photos of a robbery suspect they believe is targeting mostly senior citizens in Brooklyn and Queens.

Authorities said the man is behind at least one robbery in Queens and four more in Brooklyn.

In all of the cases the suspect followed the victim into their residence and used a weapon, including a gun and a knife, to threaten and rob them, police said.

With the exception of one 43-year-old victim, all of the other victims are between 70 and 91 years old, according to authorities.

The robberies took place between Jan. 20 and March 26, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.