New storefronts to open within StuyTown: Exclusive sneak peek at Chef’s Local Harvest renderings

Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village is adding a plethora of dining and shopping options for residents.

The East Village apartment complex—owned by Blackstone and managed by Beam Living—is offering those in the area an array of delectable treats over the coming year in the form of three new storefront locations in the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village area, one of which is already serving the public.

Recently opened on the corner of 20th street and 1st Avenue, Rosemary’s East, is an Italian eatery with a full-service bar, outdoor seating area, and a wood-fire pizza oven. This new addition comes just in time for the beautiful spring weather, offering residents and locals a retreat into a classic Italian restaurant.

Joining Rosemary’s East on 1st Avenue is a French bakery created by Maison Kayser head baker Yann Ledoux, and will be opened later this spring between 15th and 16th Streets. Born in Normandy, Ledoux moved to New York in 2012 and is a world-renowned baker. His new store at 264 1st Avenue will be offering all of the pleasures of fine French baked goods, such as croissants, macaroons, baguettes, and other treats. Additionally, he hopes to invite chefs around the world to create new products at his bakery.

“We love the small local businesses that help make StuyTown such an amazing place to live, and we’re excited to welcome these new additions to the neighborhood,” said Nadeem Siddiqui, general manager at StuyTown. “Rosemary’s East and the bakery will further bring our 1st Avenue corridor to life, providing our residents with new neighborhood shopping and dining options right at their doorstep.”

From Italian cuisine to French pastries, the 1st Avenue strip along StuyTown is akin to a tour of Europe. Despite the onslaught of the pandemic, Stuyvesant town-Peter Cooper Village have been working to make grocery shopping and takeout more accessible to its residents.

Earlier this year, amNewYork York exclusively covered the announcement of Chef’s Local Harvest, which is set to open early 2022 on 14th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue A with an outdoor garden seating area. Previously, the site served as a full-service food pantry with City Harvest to supply local residents in need of help during the worst of the pandemic.

As New Yorkers see the light at the end of the tunnel, amNewYork Metro was given never-before-seen rendered graphics of the 10,000 square space site by StuyTown, which will be family operated and owned by Paul and Aaron Fernandez, who are hailed for their creation of the Union Market Chain and Ideal Marketplace in Chelsea. Chef’s Local Harvest will offer a wide variety of grocery items, a cafe, and even a community space for stand-up comedy, music, local art exhibits, and more seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.