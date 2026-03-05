Bravo star files sexual assault suit against Oren Alexander as brothers’ NYC criminal trial wraps

High profile real estate agent Oren Alexander appears with defense lawyer Milton Williams as he and his brothers Alon Alexander and Tal Alexander attend a hearing, prior to their federal sex trafficking trial in New York City, U.S. January 13, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

As brothers and luxury real estate brokers Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander’s criminal sex trafficking trial comes to a close in Manhattan federal court, they were reminded their legal woes are not yet over as another woman filed suit against Oren Alexander on Thursday.

Bravo star and high-profile Los Angeles real estate agent Tracy Tutor has sued Oren Alexander for trafficking and gender motivated violence under a newly enacted New York City law opening up a look-back window for those crimes.

Tutor alleges that, one day in 2014, she woke up in a hotel room that wasn’t her own after being sexually assaulted by an unnamed man working with Oren Alexander after first being drugged and assaulted by Alexander in a bar bathroom. The assault happened at a recruitment event for Douglass Elliman, the brokerage Alexander worked for, she said.

Tutor’s suit says that, at the recruitment event, Alexander took her to a bar bathroom while she was blacked out from a drug he slipped in her drink, where he kissed and sexually touched her while she acted “out of her mind,” according to a friend and Douglass Elliman broker Corey Weiss who found them in the bathroom and helped Tutor escape. Tutor alleges Alexander then passed her off to another man later in the night, after Weiss left.

The next morning, when Tutor called Weiss in a panic, he came to the hotel room she was at to help her and track down her missing purse, her suit says. After calling others who had been at the event, he retrieved Tutor’s purse from Alexander’s assistant, who asked him, “Are we good?”

Tutor, represented by Roberta Kaplan of Kaplan Martin, alleges Alexander intended to use force or fraud to have sex with one or more women at the recruitment event.

She didn’t immediately remember a lot of the assault, her suit says, blaming being drugged and a desire to suppress the trauma. However, after the brothers were criminally charged in 2024 and news of other civil lawsuits broke, she reached out to Weiss to talk and remembered additional details through conversations with him, prompting her to file suit. She’s previously recounted her allegations to The New York Times.

Jason Goldman, an attorney representing Oren Alexander, accused Tutor of filing her suit in a “transparent attempt” to create headlines and taint the jury’s deliberations in the criminal trial, characterizing it as an “opportunistic litigation tactic.”

“Ms. Tutor and her counsel have timed the filing of this salacious and demonstrably false lawsuit for maximum media impact, choosing the eve of jury deliberations in the federal trial despite the fact that the allegations are more than a decade old and have already been aired publicly,” Goldman said in a statement to amNewYork Law.

Tutor’s suit says she was motivated to file in order to “help expose” Oren Alexander’s abuse of women.

Hers is just one of the outstanding suits against one of the Alexander brothers. Days before their Manhattan criminal trial began, Tiffany Rodriguez filed suit in Florida federal court, levying human trafficking and sex trafficking charges against Alon and Oren Alexander.

Rodriguez alleges the twins drugged her inside a Miami nightclub in 2016, then threw her in a car and drove her to Oren Alexander’s Sunny Isle Beach apartment, where the two restrained her by forcing her head and legs through an office chair and took turns raping her.

Alon and Oren Alexander also face another civil suit in Colorado federal court, filed in 2024, and dozens of active suits against them in state courts in New York and a handful in Florida.

Closing arguments in the trio’s Manhattan criminal trial, where 11 women took the stand to accuse Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander of drugging, raping, sexually assaulting or sex trafficking them, ended yesterday.

The 10-count case, based on rape allegations from dozens of women spanning over a decade, was sent to the jury for deliberation today.