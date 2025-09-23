Faster train service will launch on Metro-North Railroad next month, cutting a significant amount of time from passenger commutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials announced on Tuesday.

The governor said during a Sept. 23 press conference at Grand Central Terminal that new, faster “super-express” trips on the railway’s Hudson Line between Poughkeepsie and NYC will go into effect on Oct. 6. Some trips will run as fast as under 90 minutes, down from non-express routes that can take as long as 115 minutes.

“Delivering better, faster Metro-North service to Hudson Valley commuters will propel economic growth across our state and improve quality of life,” Hochul said. “These new super-express trains will save commuters nearly 15 minutes of travel time every day, giving riders back over an hour a week of their precious time. This is just the start. Work remains underway to deliver even more service improvements along the line, improving reliability and making trips up and down the Hudson Valley even faster.”

Specifically, Metro-North will shorten five trips between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central to less than 90 minutes and one trip down to 95 minutes. The run time improvements cut travel times by as much as seven minutes one way compared to the current super-express train schedules, and by as much as 20 minutes one way compared to non-express trains.

The MTA said the agency adjusted “dozens” of other trains in an effort to make them operate more efficiently.

MTA staff used train-simulation software and analyzed GPS and signal data to make new schedules that shave time from the train runs. Additionally, improvements were made to signaling infrastructure that the agency said has “allowed the railroad to increase train speeds and reduce the effect of speed restrictions” along the Hudson Line, resulting in improved run times for some trains.

“Part of being a good transit operator is knowing what your customers want — whether it’s even more LIRR service to the Ryder Cup or faster Metro-North trains between Poughkeepsie and the city,” Janno Lieber, MTA chair and CEO said. “With Governor Hochul’s support and investments in transit, we’re able to do both.”

The Super Express train schedule comes on the heels of Metro-North’s new Charger locomotives, which launched on Monday to reduce emissions and increase reliability.

MTA officials said the trains will reduce airborne pollutants by 85% and have 1,000 more horsepower than the current fleet.