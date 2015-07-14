New Urban Mudder takes over Randall’s Island July 25

Tough Mudder is trading mud for concrete. On July 25, the extreme obstacle course is hosting its first-ever Urban Mudder …

On July 25, the extreme obstacle course is hosting its first-ever Urban Mudder — a five-mile race on Randall’s Island that still has spots left for NYC daredevils.

Randall’s Island is quickly becoming the go-to destination for these endurance events, having hosted the City Challenge Obstacle Race, a “clean” outdoor challenge, last fall.

During Urban Mudder, a scaled-back version of the 10- to 12-mile Tough Mudder, the more than 7,000 anticipated participants will work their way through about a dozen obstacles — minus the mud — followed by a festival featuring DJ, food trucks, a beer garden and more that’s also open to spectators.

As far as the obstacles go, challenges at the debut Urban Mudder include:

Rooftop Series:Scale brick walls, leap between buildings from 20 feet in the air and jump onto a crash mat.

Laser Minefield:Channel “Mission Impossible” while avoiding lasers in a dark space.

Rock and a Hard Place: Push up between two walls and then get over a shallow pit.

Close Shave: Cross a spinning beam without falling.

Ape [Expletive]: Cross angled monkey bars without falling off.

Heavy Metal:Work with teammates to pass a metal truss up walls.

On the Fence:Climb over walls with the help of your team.

2nd Avenue Subway: This new obstacle will be a surprise.

Urban Mudder costs $125 for participants, $20 for spectators. For more, visit urbanmudder.com.