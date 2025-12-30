Midtown will be flooded with onlookers helping to ring in 2026 at One Times Square in Midtown on Wednesday. An estimated one million people are expected to fill the streets of the Crossroads of the World, hoping to get a birds-eye view of the iconic ball drop.

This year, however, it won’t be the only ball drop in Times Square. Four minutes after midnight Thursday, the ball in Times Square will ascend the pole once more — this time shining in red, white and blue colors. Once it reaches the top, it will remain there until July 3, when it will be lowered an unprecedented second time in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The spectacular New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration will feature timed events, worldwide streaming on TV, parties and more. But it will also require street closures and changes that New Yorkers should be aware of on the day of the festivities.

What you need to know about New Year’s Eve in Times Square

When does the ball drop ceremony begin?

The festivities start at around 6 p.m. with the raising and lighting of the ball, so it is ready to drop at 11:59 p.m. After its descent, the crystal orb will rise again at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1 and stay put until July 3.

Where are the best views?

The ball will drop from a flagpole at the top of One Times Square. The best spots to see it are along Broadway, from 43rd to 50th Streets, and along 7th Avenue through 59th Street. Screens will also be set up throughout the event.

Who is performing at New Year’s Eve in Times Square?

Jenn O’Hagan will perform the Star-Spangled Banner. Musical performances by B.o.B., Ciara, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Tones and I are part of the excitement. Many other events and activities are planned throughout the night, including the distribution of fun handouts to revelers, the Associated Press’s 2025 Year-in-Review video highlights, the Waterford Toast, and more.

What is the weather forecast?

Dress warmly: The expected high/low temperatures on New Year’s Eve in NYC are 32º/27º, with cloudy skies.

Do revelers need tickets to attend the event?

No. However, space is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so it is recommended that onlookers arrive early to secure a spot. NOTE: There are no bathrooms in the area.

How can people watch New Year’s Eve in Times Square on TV or digitally?

TimesSquareNYC.org will stream the event commercial-free. It will start online at 6 p.m. Many stations will also stream the event, or parts of it, that night. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” will begin at 8 p.m. on ABC-7. Diana Ross will perform.

Will there be street closures?

Yes, big time. Starting at 4 a.m. on Dec. 31, 7th Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 42nd to 48th Streets, and vehicle traffic on the side streets from 43rd to 48th Streets will be closed from 6th to 8th Avenues. At 11 a.m., 7th Avenue and Broadway will be closed to cars from 38th to 59th Streets.

At around 4 p.m. 8th and 6th Avenues will close to both pedestrians and drivers.

NOTE: The MTA has modified its public transit to accommodate commuters during the New Year’s festivities. The agency will provide more trains to Times Square, making public transit the best way to get to the event. More information about New Year’s Eve in Times Square is at timessquarenyc.org.