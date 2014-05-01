Bike Expo New York opens this weekend to lead up to Five Boro Tour

The annual event feature panels from bike manufacturers, giveaways and even bike riding lessons.

Two-wheel enthusiasts will descend on the city this weekend for New York’s biggest bicycling event and to check out the latest cycling trend.

Bike New York, the nonprofit advocacy group that helped organize Sunday’s TD Five Boro Bike Tour, will hold its annual Bike Expo New York at the South Street Seaport on Friday and Saturday.

The free event, at Basketball City at 299 South St., will have panels featuring bike manufacturers, giveaways, contests and even bike riding lessons.

The expo will lead up to Sunday’s event, which sold out its 32,000 spots, according to Bike New York spokesman Sam Slaton.

Many streets throughout the city will be closed Sunday for bicyclists on the 40-mile route.

For more info on street closures, visit nyc.gov/dot.