New York cannabis brand Jaunty launches new line of live resin vapes, continuing mission to bring affordability and transparency to the industry

A New York-based cannabis brand is changing the game with its line of homegrown vapes.

Since 2017, Jaunty has been one of New York’s leading cannabis companies, producing and distributing the finest cannabis products with its mission to close the gap between flower and oil in mind. From cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution, the Jaunty team works thoroughly and thoughtfully on the products that they produce for adult recreational use.

Nicolas Guarino, CEO and Co-Founder of Jaunty, told amNewYork that he started the business at 22 years old as a CBD company. After trying their hand at making partnerships with other brands that ultimately didn’t come to fruition, Guarino said that the company quickly shifted to creating their own line of cannabis products, with Guarino giving the brand a special focus on vapes.

“I had been vaping since the cartridges and stuff had like a cotton wick, and they were very flimsy and they would kind of sometimes work, sometimes not. So for me it was like, whatever we do, even if we work with these other brands or don’t, we need to have a vape brand, because that’s what I’m gonna be able to have an opinion on the products,” said Guarino. “We can really hopefully release something that’s special for the market.”

The brand ultimately launched a handful of different product lines, including one named for the brand itself, Jaunty, as well as Resinators and Jumbo Dose. When the New York recreation market opened in 2022 and after receiving their first big order from Housing Works at the end of that year, Jaunty decided to just focus on the self-named brand, giving it a consistent product line.

For Guarino, making vapes that were affordable while being completely transparent about the ingredients used was paramount for Jaunty’s mission.

“There’s so many brands that claim to be live resin, claim to be the more coveted live products that come from fresh frozen cannabis. We’ve never [claimed to be something we’re not] and we always call it out. We think it’s confusing for consumers in an industry that’s already brand new to everybody and they have to learn, so all of our packaging says exactly what’s in there,” said Guarino. “We’re working with the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to hopefully set some standards on what these words mean.”

The brand currently focuses on producing cannabis gummies, vapes, tinctures and dabs. Most recently, Jaunty launched its first-ever line of Live Resin vape cartridges. Live resin is a unique type of cannabis oil that is known for being one of the most flavorful, terpene-rich extracts.

Jaunty’s new live resin line takes a soil-to-oil approach, which is built around award-winning genetics supplied in partnership with Kounter Kulture, and includes strains that were grown in this year’s harvest at Jaunty’s farm in Hoosick Falls, New York. The cannabis, like all of Jaunty’s plants, is sun-grown from seed or clones, creating a better concentrate and oil compared to cannabis grown indoors.

The crop is then flash-frozen at harvest, locking in the freshness of the resin, and the oil is extracted to preserve terpene richness and strain authenticity.

According to Guarino, Jaunty’s live resin products have been two years in the making and were almost launched earlier this year. However, after realizing that the product was not up to their standards just yet, they scrapped it and remade the vapes using clone plants, allowing for a more consistent product.

“We’re conscious that consumers are spending $60 to $70 to get a superior product, so the consequences of that would have been terrible, in our opinion,” said Guarino. “So we held off for another six months, [which] we spent testing.”

Jaunty’s live resin vape cartridges are currently available in the Heir Heads Live Resin Cartridge (78% THC | 30% Sativa / 70% Indica) and Nimbus Snacks Live Resin Cartridge (79.4% THC | 80% Sativa / 20% Indica), each retailing for $60. More live resin products are expected to be produced in 2026.

As Jaunty looks toward the New Year, Guarino says the brand is working on live rosin batters and live resin concentrates coming. The brand is also working on its own liquid diamonds drop, which would have a 90-95% THC potency that they plan to put in a vape.

But at the end of the day, Guarino says that Jaunty aims to continue impacting New York’s cannabis industry through its consistent pricing and transparency.

“We haven’t lowered our prices in over a year now, and we don’t plan on really lowering them in 2026, so we hope that we are people [who] caused the market to go into a rational point,” said Guarino. “I always say that you can buy a beer for $5 and a six-pack for $20. If you can buy a vape for $40 or $45, that’s going to last you longer than a six-pack. So the form factor itself should be considered.”

For more information, visit jaunty.com.