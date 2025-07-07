New York City church gives arts groups final eviction notice after actors, activists raise millions

After actors and activists raised millions of dollars to pay for rent and renovations, the Center at West Park and other tenants in the West-Park Presbyterian Church at 165 W. 86th St. on July 7 were served with a final eviction notice.

This follows a five-day notice they received on June 9 and could help pave the way for eviction and the end of a theater and other activities there and demolition.

The West-Park Presbyterian Church of New York City, doing business as the West Park Presbyterian Church, on the notice is listed as the landlord and petitioner.

The notice indicates it applies to the Center at West Park and all other occupants, essentially allowing the emptying of the building.

It states that an order of eviction has been issued “commanding the Sheriff to remove” the tenants and their belongings and that they had received a 5-day eviction notice earlier.

The notice, posted on the building’s door on July 7, after July Fourth weekend, indicate a “judgment has been made” awarding the plaintiff or petitioner “possession of the premises.”

“This is a final eviction notice. That means the eviction is going forward,” said a clerk in the Sheriff’s office, although she didn’t indicate when that could or would occur. “The property is being evicted.”

The developments follow efforts by some of New York City’s best-known actors who joined forces with preservation advocates and arts groups, raising millions to try and save an Upper West Side church and arts organizations that have faced potential eviction to make way for the $33 million sale of the building.

A cast of high-profile actors took the role of activist, rallying and helping raise funds to repair, pay rent and save the West-Park Presbyterian Church at 165 W. 86th Street on the Upper West Side.

The church, one of three landmarks the New York Presbyterian church owns, dates back nearly to the Civil War, built 1889 to 1890, and was designated a landmark in 2010.

The Church signed a contract with an affiliate of Alchemy Properties in 2022 to sell the building, contingent on a demolition permit which, in turn, depends at least on part on its ability to empty the premises.

The New York Court of Appeals on May 22 ruled the church could serve The Center at West Park with an eviction notice, which the group received on June 9, that could help pave the way for demolition.

Rallies as well as fundraising have created what those seeking to save the structure believe is a potential path to preserve the landmarked building.

Actors Mark Ruffalo, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, Richard Kind, Christian Slater and writer Kenneth Lonergan have all rallied with New York City Council Member Gale Brewer and New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal to save the West -Park Presbyterian Church from a sale and demolition.

“We galvanized A-list actors,” Fisher Stevens said a little over a week ago. “We are willing to pay rent. We raised millions of dollars. It’s upsetting to us that we may lose this sacred space.”

Debby Hirshman, Executive Director of The Center at West-Park, the arts center that is the principal tenant, said they raised $7 million and can rent and renovate.

The West-Park Presbyterian Church is administered by the Presbytery of New York or the New York Presbyterian Church, seeking to get the New York City Landmarks Preservation to grant them a hardship exemption, allowing demolition.

The church, which did not return calls seeking comment, says on its website that they are seeking demolition after “two decades of trying to keep up with repairs and waiting for unfulfilled promises of fundraising to come through.”

The church says preservationists, structural engineers and construction experts estimate it would cost nearly $50 million to repair and restore the building, including $18 million to restore the façade.

Others, noting West Park Presbyterian Church won the Sheddie Award for the city’s longest-standing sidewalk shed, say lack of upkeep may have been designed to get approvals to demolish the building.

“New York City’s landmark law was created to protect our architectural and cultural history, not to be manipulated for real estate deals,” New York Landmarks Conservancy President Breen said, arguing against letting a landmark deteriorate and calling for its demolition.

Supporters argue they raised money to eliminate financial hardship, making efforts to override landmark status to demolish no longer relevant.

“To tear down this building will destroy the fabric of what this building is about,” said Fisher Stevens, who noted that Joseph Papp started his theater here and many well-known actors are fighting to save it. “The building is the soul of New York to us.”

The church is expected to return to the Landmarks Preservation Commission to make a hardship claim, which could allow the demolition and sale, but is also likely to face opposition.

Mark Ruffalo said, “If we are forced to give up this space, it would set a destructive precedent.”

Others see the church and its role in the arts as an important component of New York City. “Kids come with their dreams to be in theater,” said Griffin Dunne. “You don’t start out on Broadway. You start out in places like here.”

The church withdrew its hardship application the first time, but now that the principal tenant received an eviction notice, they might be able to proceed.

“The way we win is when this goes back to landmarks,” Hirshman said. “We have the finances to show it’s viable.”

The Church said it would retain a 10,000 square foot space in the new building for worship, arts programs and community activities.

Additional funds could be used for food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters as well as adapting church-owned property and complying with New York City’s Climate Mobilization Act.

If no hardship provision is granted, however, the Church said it would sell the building in its current condition and with its landmark status” which they said would likely prevent restoration and lead the congregation to disband.

Hirschman said their plan was approved by Landmarks’ administrative committee to renovate the façade, roof and gutters. “We have the money to take the shed down,” Stevens said.

Actors have been playing a key role in a real drama, although it’s still not clear how this story, with no script, will end.

“There was an understanding that many kids would be harmed if they came after five days and just locked the doors,” Hirshman said. “There have been conversations going on with lawyers.”

Some other New York City theaters have faced eviction, including the 13th Street Repertory, a landmarked building, which was evicted. It stands, seemingly abandoned today, with the theater’s marquee removed.