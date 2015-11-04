Here are the 2015 New York City election results:
- Democrat Michael McMahon, a former congressman and city councilman, defeated Republican former Manhattan prosecutor Joan Illuzzi in the Staten Island district attorney race.
- Democrat Darcel Clark, a state Supreme Court justice, is the first female Bronx district attorney in history after defeating Republican lawyer Robert Siano in Tuesday’s election.
- Democratic Assemb. Roxanne Persaud won the state Senate seat for the 19th District, which covers East New York, Canarsie, Mill Basin and other parts of Brooklyn. She beat Republican real estate company owner Jeffrey Ferretti and Conservative Party candidate Elias Weir, a political consultant.
- State education department employee Alicia Hyndman, a Democrat, won a special election to fill William Scarborough’s seat in the state Assembly’s 29th District, which covers southeast Queens. Hyndman defeated Republican state committeewoman Scherie Murray.
- Democrat and retired corrections officer Pamela Harris beat GOP district leader Lucretia Regina-Potter to fill a seat in the state Assembly’s 46th District.
- Former Democratic Assemb. Barry Grodenchik beat retired NYPD captain Joseph Concannon, a Republican, in 23rd District City Council race. The 23rd District encompasses a large part of eastern Queens, including Bellerose, Floral Park, Oakland Gardens and more.