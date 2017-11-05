Shalane Flanagan, 36, of Oregon, won the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday in an official time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 53 seconds. Flanagan is the first American woman to win the race since 1977 when Miki Gorman won in 2:43:10.

Flanagan’s win disrupted the marathon dominance of Kenyan runner Mary Keitany. Keitany, 35, won the last three marathons and was second to Flanagan.

Flannagan found herself in a top pack of three with Keitany and Ethiopia’s Mamitu Daska down the stretch before the American broke away at the 23rd mile of the 26.2-mile race.

Flanagan finished second in the 2010 New York City Marathon in 2:28:40, the highest finish by an American in 20 years at that point.

Flanagan is a 16-time national champion across various distances and finished third in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Her bronze medal in that event was upgraded to a silver earlier this year after Elvan Abeylegesse of Turkey had her medal stripped as a result of a doping violation.

Flanagan placed sixth in the women’s marathon at the Rio Olympics last year, the top American finish.