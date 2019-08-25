Temperatures in the city should remain at comfortable levels going into Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service.

This weekend will be one of the last chances to hit the water as public beaches and pools will close after Sept. 8.

Forecast high temperatures are set to stay in the mid-70s through Wednesday, rising into the 80s toward the end of the week.

“There’s going to be a warming trend during this week,” said NWS meteorologist Jim Connolly, adding: “It looks pretty much like fair weather.”

Connolly said the high pressure over northern New England and a Canadian air mass hit the city over the weekend, which cooled temperatures down. He expects it will drift off into sea during the week.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 63 degrees, which is several degrees below normal according to the NWS. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees.

A cold front will approach Wednesday, with the forecast calling for a 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. The high will be near 81 degrees with a low around 69 degrees.

“It’s going to warm up as we get to the middle and the beginning of the weekend,” Connolly said.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees as the cold front passes through. High pressure will return Saturday when it will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

“As we get to the second half of the Labor Day weekend, it will cool off.” Connolly said.

Last year, Labor Day saw a high of 90 degrees and low of 75 degrees. Connolly expects it will be stay in the high 80s.