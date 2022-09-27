New York Coffee Festival to return next week

The New York Coffee Festival is to return to Metropolitan Pavilion on 125 W. 18th St. Oct. 7-9.

After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the festival is taking place once again and bringing back unlimited coffee, presentations from innovative exhibitors in the coffee business, educational workshops, live latte art and more.

Project Waterfall and New York-based Charity: Water will collect 100 percent of the proceeds from the New York Coffee Festival to provide clean drinking water for coffee-producing communities. Project Waterfall has raised over $2 million since 2011, bringing clean water to more than 70,000 people across seven countries.

Festival exhibitors like Slayer Espresso Machines, Raaka Chocolate, Oatly, Blank Street, Bodum, Rishi Tea, Dona Chai, Variety Coffee Roasters, Bluestone Lane, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, Parlor Coffee, Battenkill Valley Creamery, Roe & Coe Irish Whiskey and Barista Attitude will be featuring their products for attendees to try. Hear from The Coffee Music Project and see the creativity and talent of both emerging and established artists from The Coffee Art Project. For a full list of who will be exhibiting, visit the festival website

With many vendors offering their coffee and coffee-related products to the city that never sleeps, The New York Coffee Festival Founder Jeffrey Young is looking to raise revenue to enact change for the millions of people without access to clean water.

“Through the New York and Los Angeles Coffee Festivals, we’ve raised over $280,000 and reached over 7,800 people with clean drinking water in Rwanda and Ethiopia. This year we are hoping to change even more lives,” said Festival Founder Jeffrey Young.

“785 million people around the world don’t have access to clean water. The majority live in isolated, rural areas – the same areas growing our coffee,” according to the Project Waterfall website.

As NYC coffee drinkers sip on their hot cups made with highly-filtered water, they can know that their purchase goes toward providing better health, education, freedom and empowerment to people of another community.

Tickets for the festival are expected to sell out and are on sale at www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com. Standard single session access tickets are priced at $38 when purchased online and $48 if purchased on the day of the festival. Other ticketing options include VIP single day access and super VIP multi-day access.