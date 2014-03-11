New York comes in second in most ‘selfiest’ cities list

New York is the second-most “selfiest” city in the world.

On the first 60 degree day of his mayorship mayoralty, Mayor Bill de Blasio takes a selfie with the press, including our own Emily Ngo and Matthew Chayes, on steps of City Hall March 11, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel

People really want to get a shot of themselves in the Big Apple.

New York came in second in TIME magazine’s ranking of the world’s selfiest cities, with 202 selfie-takers per 100,000 people.

Makati City and Pasig, both in the Philippines, came in first with 258 selfie-takers per 100,000 people.

The magazine compiled 402,197 Instagram photos tagged “selfie” that included geographic coordinates during two separate weeks in January and March to come up with its list and maps of the pictures.

“That only accounts for a fraction of all selfies uploaded during that time since the majority of photos do not include a location,” the article said.

Outside of Manhattan, it appears a lot of people like to take selfies in neighborhoods such as Astoria and Long Island City according to TIME’s analysis.