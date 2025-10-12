See it! New York Comic Con 2025 brings out amazing cosplayers channeling superheroes and villains

New York Comic Con returned to Manhattan for a four-day extravaganza over the weekend, bringing cosplayers dressed as everything from beloved superheroes to terrifying horror villains.

From Thursday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 12, it was not a strange sight to see the likes of Catwoman walking the streets, orcs riding the subways, or anime characters sitting on buses as the pop culture icons made their way to the Jacob Javits Center in Hudson Yards. The entertainment Mecca played host to thousands who flocked to meet their actors and directors, listen to comic book artists talk, purchase exclusive merchandise, and, most of all, come together where they share their love for video games, movies, graphic novels, and more.

For many, the best part of the convention is unleashing their creativity by creating their costumes. Known as cosplaying, this trend has skyrocketed in popularity and sees hundreds donning elaborate, and sometimes hilarious, costumes. Here are some of Comic Con 2025’s most striking cosplayers.