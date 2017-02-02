New York Cosmos moving to MCU Park this season

Brooklyn’s about to get its kicks this spring.

The New York Cosmos and Ottawa Fury FC play a game at MCU Park on May 2, 2015. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

The New York Cosmos announced Thursday that it will be trading its Long Island digs for MCU Park for the 2017 season. Cosmos Chairman Rocco B. Commisso said the move was a long time coming for the team and fans who have been yearning for the Cosmos to return to its New York roots.

“Adding the excitement of Cosmos’ games to Coney Island’s already vibrant atmosphere will be a win-win for our club and soccer enthusiasts throughout the metropolitan area,” he said in a statement.

The original incarnation of the Cosmos, which played between 1970 and 1985, originally played at Yankee Stadium, and then moved to the Meadowlands.

The current team, which was established in 2010 and won the last two North American Soccer League championships, played their matches at Hofstra University and tried to establish a new stadium in Elmont.

Sixteen home games will be played in Coney Island and the season opener is set for April 1. Tickets will go on sale Friday.