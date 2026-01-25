New York courthouses closed statewide Monday due to inclement weather

State and federal courthouses across New York State will be closed Monday due to severe winter weather — but some courts are still conducting business, albeit virtually.

New York State court system’s physical facilities — which does not include town and village courts — will be closed though they will still accept emergency applications. Criminal arraignment parts will open in New York City courts at 11 a.m.

And while the Appellate Division, Second Department’s physical courthouse in Brooklyn Heights will also be closed, the court will still hold its scheduled oral arguments will be held via Microsoft Teams.

Federal court facilities in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Central Islip will be shuttered, while the Manhattan-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will also hold its oral arguments virtually on Monday.