New York Girl Scouts patch honors suffrage centennial

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed a special Girl Scouts patch Monday celebrating the 100th anniversary of New York’s law that gave the women the right to vote.

“This year marks a great opportunity to celebrate women’s accomplishments and contributions to our history, including fighting for the right to vote,” Hochul said in a statement.

In order to earn the badge, the scouts must perform several tasks, such as visiting the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls or its website, writing about one of the inductees and creating their own suffrage poster based on current women’s issues.