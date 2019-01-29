LATEST PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
News

NY health care open enrollment deadline looms

More than 1.03 million New Yorkers have enrolled so far.

The deadline for enrolling in New York State

The deadline for enrolling in New York State of Health's health care program is Thursday, Jan. 31. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/megaflopp

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

Thursday is the last day that eligible New Yorkers can sign up for health care coverage through the state's open enrollment period.

So far this year, the state health department said it's seen a significant increase in open enrollment applications compared with last year. 

More than 1.03 million people across the state signed up for either the Qualified Health Plan or the Essential Plan, between the start of open enrollment in November and last week, according to data released by the state. By the end of the 2018 open enrollment, 991,953 people had signed up for the same programs, the state said.

Despite that increase, Donna Frescatore, the executive director of NY State of Health, said there are still thousands of eligible New Yorkers who are not covered and urged them to sign up before the deadline. 

New Yorkers who have not signed up for open enrollment can apply for coverage at nystateofhealth.ny.gov or by calling 855-355-5777. 

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Sunday, about 3,000 Jewish Orthodox women gathered How to feed 3,000 hungry Jewish Orthodox women in 1 night
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Which Democrats are running in 2020?
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, in photos
Women came together on Saturday to protest injustice 2019 Women’s March in Manhattan
A couple stroll on the snow-covered promenade on Scenes from the winter wonderland
Liz Glazer, director of the New York City How NYC wants marijuana to be legalized