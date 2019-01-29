Thursday is the last day that eligible New Yorkers can sign up for health care coverage through the state's open enrollment period.

So far this year, the state health department said it's seen a significant increase in open enrollment applications compared with last year.

More than 1.03 million people across the state signed up for either the Qualified Health Plan or the Essential Plan, between the start of open enrollment in November and last week, according to data released by the state. By the end of the 2018 open enrollment, 991,953 people had signed up for the same programs, the state said.

Despite that increase, Donna Frescatore, the executive director of NY State of Health, said there are still thousands of eligible New Yorkers who are not covered and urged them to sign up before the deadline.

New Yorkers who have not signed up for open enrollment can apply for coverage at nystateofhealth.ny.gov or by calling 855-355-5777.