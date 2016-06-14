New York liquor laws to change allowing for earlier Sunday purchases

New Yorkers will soon be able to enjoy an earlier Sunday boozy brunch.

Head Brewmaster Dan Jansen pours a taste of a new beer in development at the Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue on April 7, 2016. Photo Credit: EPA / Ettore Ferrari

New Yorkers will now have the chance to enjoy an earlier Sunday boozy brunch.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature announced Tuesday the modernization of the state’s 80-year-old laws on alcohol and will allow stores and restaurants to sell drinks at 10 a.m. instead of noon.

The change of the ABC law is part of an overarching alcohol legislative reform that will also help local craft businesses.

“This agreement to overhaul this state’s archaic blue laws will build upon these ongoing efforts by knocking down artificial barriers for restaurants and small businesses and helping this industry grow even stronger,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Some of the other reforms includes a more streamlined application process for craft breweries and wineries, the authorization of the sale of wine in growlers, and the authorization for liquor stores to sell gift wrapping and gift bags.

The state has seen a jump in the number of independent alcohol companies and now has nearly 900 wineries, breweries, distilleries and cideries, according to the governor’s office.