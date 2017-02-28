New York Mets Anthem Search auditions to take place in March

The competition is open to all ages.

O say can you sing?

The Mets will hold their annual anthem search March 14. The winner will warble the “The Star Spangled Banner” before the Aug. 17 game against the Yankees.

Harold Kaufman, a spokesman for the Mets, said the competition, open to all ages, has grown over the years among baseball and music fans.

“People have fun with them and they want to show they have the talent to sing,” he said.

The first 100 contestants are guaranteed to an audition. They’ll perform a song of their choice (but not the anthem), a cappella, at Citi Field’s press conference room before a panel of judges that include Q104.3 DJ Ken Dashow, PIX11 Morning News anchors Scott Stanford and Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan and Broadway star Rachel Bay Jones.

About 20 singers will advance to the final audition later this season.

Interested singers can log onto mets.com/AnthemSearch for more information. Performers 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.