New York Public Library launches SimplyE, new e-reader app

Bibliophiles will have easier access to the New York Public Library’s digital literature offerings.

The organization launched the SimplyE app for iOS and Android devices Monday that allows users to rent e-books, audio books and research papers. Some of the digital offerings have already been available through PDFs; the app streamlines the process by amassing them in one place and allowing users to adjust font size.

Library officials said because the app is open source, more features can be added. They are seeking users’ ideas for how to further develop it.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the app has text-to-speech functions; this feature will be added at a later date.