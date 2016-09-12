New York Public Library’s main reading room reopens in October

Readers, ready to get your shhhhhhhh together?

The New York Public Library announced Monday that it has completed its two-year restoration and repair of the Rose Main Reading Room and Bill Blass Public Catalog Room at its main branch on Fifth Avenue.

Both rooms will be open to the public on Oct. 5.

The $12 million project added environmentally friendly lighting, a new conveyor system that transports materials from underground storage to the reading room and a recreation of the 27 by 33 foot mural on the ceiling of the Bill Blass Public Catalog Room.

Readers had to use other rooms during the restoration work, which was prompted after a plaster rosette fell from the reading room’s ceiling in 2014.