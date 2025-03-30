New York pols rally to keep Social Security off the DOGE chopping block

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York led a charge on Sunday that called on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) to forget about cutting Social Security for millions of seniors throughout the country.

Gillibrand, along with elected officials from NYC, rallied outside a Harlem Social Security Administration (SSA) office on March 30 urging Trump and Musk to halt changes within the federal program that provides financial support for Americans when they retire or if they have a disability that renders them unable to work.

The rally focused on the administration’s plans to cut 7,000 staff members and its ongoing actions to streamline the Social Security application process. The senator explained that cuts and changes such as these will “decimate the Social Security system,” leading to the denial of benefits for many program recipients funded through their tax dollars.

“Social Security is a promise, not a political bargaining chip. The Trump Administration’s reckless efforts to undermine this vital program will have devastating consequences for millions of New Yorkers,” Gillibrand said. “I urge the Trump Administration to safeguard this necessary lifeline and ensure Americans have access to services they rightfully deserve.”

Limited phone support, more visits in person

The senator also said that the newly created, Musk-led DOGE plans to limit phone support for seniors, which would then force them to file certain claims online. She added that many people have been left on hold for hours when they call the administration.

Many seniors would also have to visit an SSA office in person to complete their claims or applications. On March 18, the administration implemented stronger identity-proofing requirements, forcing many seniors and other applicants to visit a field office in person.

As of March 31, SSA will also start to enforce online digital identity and in-person identity proofing.

“But with fewer staff to process claims, skyrocketing wait times and systems in disarray, the Social Security Administration could effectively deny thousands of eligible beneficiaries the money that they’ve earned,” the senator said recently from Albany.

Meanwhile, the SSA administration denies many of the claims made against it. Although Gillibrand’s office said DOGE plans to shutter 47 SSA offices across the country, including two in New York, the administration claimed in a statement posted on its website that the report is false.

“SSA is committed to providing service where people need help and our local field offices are no exception,” said Lee Dudek, acting Commissioner of Social Security. “We have not permanently closed any local field offices this year.”

However, the statement went on to say that “underutilized office spaces” would close, including a hearing office in White Plains. Since most hearings are held virtually, the statement read, SSA no longer needs what it called underutilized rooms.

Not ‘on our watch’

In another move to revamp the system, SSA recently required nearly all agency employees, including frontline employees in all offices throughout the country, to work in the office five days a week. Administration officials said in a statement the effort is to help ensure “maximum staffing is available to support the stronger in-person identity proofing requirement.”

Manhattan Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs said at the Harlem rally that the policy changes are a “moral betrayal” and “steal dignity” from Americans.

“We won’t tolerate a system that sacrifices our elders and those with disabilities to pad bottom lines,” he said. “This isn’t about numbers, it’s about human lives, about families facing impossible choices. We’re drawing a line. This is our promise: We will defend every penny, every benefit, every person who relies on Social Security, with every ounce of our strength. They will not dismantle this lifeline on our watch.”