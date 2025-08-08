New York Rangers legend Adam Graves discusses back-to-school charity event at Madison Square Garden, Garden of Dreams Foundation

The Garden of Dream Foundation hosted a Back to School event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Adam Graves was in attendance.

Adam Graves has spent a lifetime giving back. As a member of the New York Rangers’ 1994 Stanley Cup winning team, he was awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his charity work. Decades later, he’s a board member of the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a charity helping young people in need.

The greatest gift in hockey, Graves told amNewYork, is to play for the Rangers at The Garden. But the true benefit he’s found is the opportunity to make a difference in the community. There’s no better platform than the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

“When you can leverage that ability to play a sport or have another talent and actually make a difference in the community,” Graves said, “That’s a special part.”

Graves was on scene Tuesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden for the Garden of Dreams Foundation’s Back-to-School Dream Day — the foundation’s first-ever donation event at The Garden. Beneath the rafters, where his number 9 has hung since 2009, Graves helped distribute back-to-school items — branded with Rangers, New York Knicks, Radio City Rockettes and Garden of Dreams logos — to around 300 New York City-area local youth in grades three through six.

The importance of “Back-to-School Dream Day”

Tuesday’s event kicked off the MSG Family of Companies’ 10th annual back-to-school donation program. Throughout August, the MSG Family of Companies and the Garden of Dreams Foundation will partner with elected officials and community leaders to provide over 12,000 Knicks, Rangers, MSG Entertainment, Sphere and Garden of Dreams Foundation-themed school supplies to students in New York, Chicago, Burbank and Las Vegas — where the company has venues and offices.

Janquel Martinez, an incoming seventh grade student from Harlem, said he enjoyed Tuesday’s event and had gotten a lot of supplies he needed for school. Walking on The Garden’s event floor, usually home to his Knicks, was the sweetener.

“It’s unbelievable,” Martinez told amNewYork. “I was not expecting this at all. It’s kind of unreal.”

“As a kid growing up, you thought about that first day of school,” Graves said. “It was one of those things that you’re always nervous about. What better way to get the kids prepared than bring them in, and you get these incredibly branded knapsacks … There’s probably about 20 things in there, including headphones and your favorite teams, the Knicks, the Rangers, the Rockettes, Radio City Music Hall, and at the same time, you’re creating a capsule that these kids will never forget.”

“School time can be a stressful time for lots of families,” said the Rockettes’ Karmen Moore. “So we want to make sure that we’re giving the best send off that we possibly can by giving them resources like folders and pencils, things that can sometimes be hard to procure if you’re not in the right area.”

How the Garden of Dreams Foundation makes a difference

The Garden of Dreams Foundation was established in 2006 and targets young people facing illness or financial challenges, and children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving the community.

Since its inception, the foundation has impacted more than 440,000 young people through events like Back-to-School Dreams Day. The organization also works with multiple hospitals, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ronald McDonald House. Every year, the Garden of Dreams Foundation hosts a talent show at Radio City Music Hall.

“Once these kids are part of our family,” Graves said, “They go to multiple events that we have throughout the year, and that, for me, is a special part at The Garden. If you asked anyone that’s part of the Madison Square Garden family, they would tell you that the most important thing we do here at the garden is Garden of Dreams.”

Being able to set foot on The Garden’s event level, which is usually covered with ice or a basketball court throughout the fall and winter, adds an extra memory for the youth in attendance.

“I remember back in the day skating on Garden ice,” Graves added. “It’s not very often you get a chance to be on The Garden floor and be able to enjoy a day like today that these kids will never forget.”