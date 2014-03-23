New York State Pavilion to be open to public on April 22

If you weren’t lucky enough to attend the 1964 World’s Fair, maybe you recognize the towers from drives on the Grand Central Parkway or time spent in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Or perhaps the giant structures just look familiar thanks to their cameo in “Men In Black.” However you know them, you will soon be able to explore the strange “UFOs” looming over Queens.

Those iconic towers make up the New York State Pavilion, which was built for the 1964 World’s Fair. According to the group People for the Pavilion, the structure will be open to the public on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hardhats will be required and provided.

The New York City Parks Department is coordinating with the New York State Pavilion Paint Project to sponsor the event, marking the fair’s 50th anniversary.

According to the Parks Department, the three towers measure 60 feet, 150 feet and 226 feet. The two shorter towers held cafeterias during the fair, while the tallest was home to an observation deck.