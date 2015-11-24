New York Times posts photo of Obama, Biden, Clinton and a cat watching the bin Laden raid

Paul Krugman’s op ed was accompanied by a historic photo with a hilarious twist.

The New York Times is feline just fine about a photo posted online Monday.

Paul Krugman’s op ed, entitled Terror Politics, was accompanied by a historic photo with a hilarious twist.

The post featured a photo of President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the rest of his cabinet and a cat watching the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound.

Krugman updated the post on Tuesday to explain.

“Yes, I know there’s a cat in the picture; I took it from Slate, ‘The Cats of War.’ I’ve used that image before, to lighten things up slightly. Apparently I didn’t succeed.”