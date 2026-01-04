New York Venezuelans have mixed feelings about Nicolas Maduro’s arrest and detention in the Big Apple

Cynthia Dabala is among the New York Venezuelans who are reacting to the United States’ capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelans living in New York City reacted with a mix of relief, outrage, and uncertainty after President Donald Trump announced the arrest of Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, exposing division among Venezuelans over U.S. intervention in their homeland.

amNewYork spoke with members of the Big Apple’s Venezuelan community who expressed contrasting views – some celebrating what they see as a long-awaited justice for democracy for their country, others condemning the Trump administration’s military action as illegal intervention.

Maria Jose Novoa-Rivero, a Venezuelan and American citizen who moved to the U.S. more than ten years ago, says the arrest of Maduro brings a mix of relief and anxiety regarding what will come next.

“We’ve been waiting for this for so many years and I want to feel relief, but mostly, I feel very anxious because he wasn’t just the only person responsible for all the problems and all the suffering that Venezuelan people have suffered,” Novoa-Rivero said. “He was one single piece of this whole problem.”

She explained that while she felt some relief in seeing Maduro face justice, she has little faith in the U.S. approach given the history of U.S. interventions and Trump’s harsh treatment of immigrants.

“I don’t believe that he was something that was good for my people as much as much I would like to be relieved,” Novoa-Rivero said, explaining that she doesn’t trust Trump’s actions. “He did it in an illegal way internationally and locally constitutionally. It makes me motivated to see progress because the progress can deteriorate very quickly within the next few days.”

Others feel ‘grateful to Trump’ for ending Maduro reign

While some Venezuelans remain skeptical of Trump’s hostile takeover of the country, others see him as a figure who kept his promises to help Venezuela’s democracy.

Cynthia Dabala has been living in America for eight years and feels grateful someone helped her country after she says Maduro caused so much damage to the families living in Venezuela.

“I felt grateful to President Trump. He kept his promise. Venezuela has intervened for Russia and China for a long time. Whoever comes and takes us from this dictator, this murderer, is the best thing that has happened,” Dabala said.

Esteban Chacin, a 29-year-old Venezuelan native, understands why some Americans are angry over the Trump administration’s military strike, but also feels they don’t understand the harm and harsh ways his people have been treated for decades.

“I’m 29 years old, and for 28 of those years, it’s always been the same political party. So, if someone wants to talk to me about democracy, I’ll answer them. It’s been the same political party that’s been in power. A transition from one illegitimate president to another. It’s okay to disagree with the Trump administration and the government and everything that has happened in the United States, but let’s have a little more humanity and ask the people of Venezuela how their families are doing,” Chacin said. “I hope there will be a somewhat more peaceful transition and that everything will be left in the hands of the Venezuelans who can decide it.”

Fernando Moreno fled Venezuela a decade and a half ago. He admitted that he feels conflicted about what took place over the weekend, stating that he champions what he calls liberation but feels concern over a United States-controlled Venezuela.

“On the one hand, it’s good because it’s liberating a people, it’s giving hope, freedom. But on the other hand, we also have to consider that we are exchanging the wealth of our people, of our land, for freedom. We need to know how to manage both factors and determine what the benefit will be for Venezuela, for the United States, and for the continent,” Moreno said.

Moreno does not agree with the Trump administration’s measures of taking control of the entire country, but he hopes the U.S. will support a peaceful transition in the change of government that will allow his people to govern themselves.

“I believe there should be national independence, a decision made by the Venezuelan people themselves, and not like one empire controlling another country. We appreciate the support for the liberation of our people, but I think the people should be given the opportunity to govern themselves, because we are capable of doing so,” Moreno said.

Questioning motives

New York teacher Lucy Pagoada says she could not feel more different. Taking to the street outside of the Brooklyn jail where Maduro is being held, Pagoada charged that she believes that Trump’s true intention was to seize oil.

“President Maduro is innocent. They are condemning him because he is protecting Venezuela’s wealth. The largest oil reserves in the world. That’s what the United States government wants to get its hands on.The people who are in favor of this crime are either ignorant or perhaps they’re being paid. Who could be in favor of a crime?” Pagoada asked. “People were murdered in Venezuela with this attack, with this blow against democracy.There are people here who don’t have enough to eat. Why can’t my taxes go to buy food? Develop the neighborhood. Why do they have to go to war? We don’t want wars. We want peace.”