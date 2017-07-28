New York Water Taxi boat crashes into Pier 79, injuring multiple people: FDNY

The boat crashed into the pier near the Lincoln Tunnel just after 4 p.m., according to officials.

A New York Water Taxi crashed into Pier 79 on Friday, July 28, 2017, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Liz Ligon

Thirty people were injured after a New York Water Taxi crashed into Pier 79 near the Lincoln Tunnel, according to FDNY officials.

The boat collided with the pier just after 4 p.m. on Friday, an FDNY spokesman said. Victims were being treated at the scene and the injuries ranged from minor to serious, but none of them are life threatening, the FDNY said.

“[The boat] was going really fast and when he hit the break, everyone went forward,” said Lesba Frendles, who had her arm bandaged up and was shaking as she was leaving the pier with her daughter and husband.

“It was horrible. The worst experience of my life,” she added.

The NYPD was investigating the boat Friday evening, police said, to see if the crash was due to a mechanical issue or was related to the current. If a mechanical malfunction was to blame, the boat will be removed.

With Adeja Crearer