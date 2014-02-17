New Yorkers are burning for legal weed

New Yorkers say it is high time for the state to legalize medical marijuana and personal possession of weed, according …

New Yorkers say it is high time for the state to legalize medical marijuana and personal possession of weed, according to a poll released Monday.

A Quinnipiac University poll said 88% of New York state voters want medical marijuana legal and 57% support adults being allowed to possess a small amount of weed for recreational use.

“Medical marijuana is a no-brainer for New York State voters, and they also would follow Colorado in legalizing marijuana for fun,” Maurice Carroll, director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month rolled out a limited medical marijuana proposal to allow 20 hospitals distribute marijuana to patients who suffer from serious illness as determined by the state Health Department. The poll showed 41% of voters approve how Cuomo is handling marijuana policy, with 31% disapproving.

Quinnipiac also gauged marijuana use among New York voters, finding that 46% admitted to trying marijuana and 51% saying they have never used it. The poll surveyed 1,488 voters and has a 2.5% margin of error.