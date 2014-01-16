New Yorkers are optimistic about de Blasio’s future: Poll

Bill de Blasio may only have two weeks’ experience as mayor, but a majority of New Yorkers say they are …

Bill de Blasio may only have two weeks’ experience as mayor, but a majority of New Yorkers say they are optimistic about the future of the Big Apple under his administration, according to a poll Thursday.

The Quinnipiac University released the results of first poll conducted after de Blasio assumed office found that 61% of Gothamites are enthusiastic about the next four years and they agree with many of his policies.

However, Maurice Carroll, the director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute, noted the results may be politically biased.

“Two-thirds of New Yorkers are optimistic about the new City Hall team. Republicans are divided,” Caroll explained in a statement.

Only 44% of Republicans interviewed in the study, which surveyed 1,288 New York City voters between Jan. 9 and 15, were hopeful about the next four years.

The poll had a margin of error of +/- 2.7%.

The mayor however had some opposition to his stance on ending horse-drawn carriages.

About 61% of New Yorkers said they want to keep the Central Park attraction.