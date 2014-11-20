New Yorkers aren’t scared by possible Ebola outbreak: Poll

Still, half of said that visitors from West Africa should be quarantined.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday found that 56% of New York City residents are not concerned about a large Ebola outbreak in the United States.

Respondents also gave high marks to the elected officials for their handling of Dr. Craig Spencer’s diagnosis last month and their initial protocol to quarantine every traveler who came from West Africa after working with Ebola patients, said Quinnipiac University Poll assistant director Maurice Carroll in a statement.

“Voters reject the complaints of some civil libertarians that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. [Chris] Christie were too tough in their response,” Carrol added.

Cuomo’s handling of the health situation had an approval rating of 67% while Mayor Bill de Blasio’s was 74%.

Even though the majority of New Yorkers don’t fear an outbreak, half of them say that visitors from West Africa should be quarantined when they arrive in the U.S., according to the poll.

The university interviewed 1,164 city voters between Nov. 12 and 17. The margin of error was +/- 2.9%.

Spencer, who traveled to West Africa to do humanitarian work for Doctors without Borders, was released from Bellevue Hospital Center on Nov. 11 following weeks of isolated treatment for the virus, which he contracted during the trip.