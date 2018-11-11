A group of New Yorkers are on the ground in California to help thousands of families displaced by two ongoing wildfires in the state and their organizer offered ways for others in the city to assist recovery efforts.

Six New York-area Red Cross volunteers are working in the state, five in the northern part of California where the Camp Fire is being fought and one in the southern section, where the Woolsey Fire is threatening homes, according to Michael de Vulpillieres, a spokesman for the nonprofit’s greater New York office. He added that the Red Cross expects other volunteers from the tristate area to head to California this week. In the meantime, he said, concerned New Yorkers can best help by donating to the nonprofit so it can provide more resources to shelters on the ground.

“Cash is the quickest way for someone from the farthest area to help,” de Vulpillieres said.

He noted that donations can be made online at redcross.org and cellphone users can text CAWILDFIRES 90999 to make a $10 donation. De Vulpillieres said the New York Red Cross members who are currently deployed are helping in different ways.

“We have a woman who is a registered nurse. … We have a gentleman who is a trained mental health specialist. We have shelter volunteers,” he said. “The outpouring of support out here has been incredible.”

Several other organizations are providing relief to people affected by the fires including the North Valley Community Foundation, which is taking donations through its website, nvcf.org, and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which is raising money on its website, wffoundation.org, for families of firefighters injured or killed by the two fires.

A spokesman for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said it has not yet sent personnel to the West Coast to assist rescue efforts.

The Camp Fire killed 23 people and burned down more than 6,700 homes and businesses in northern California Paradise as of Sunday. The Woolsey Fire has destroyed 177 homes and other structures and killed two people as of Sunday.

With Reuters