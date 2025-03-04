More New Yorkers going into debt due to rising food costs, poll finds

New poll shows New Yorkers are going into debt over food insecurity and rising food costs.

Rising food costs are eating a hole in New Yorkers’ budgets and driving them into debt, a new poll released Tuesday found.

No Kid Hungry New York unveiled alarming statistics about the financial and health struggles residents are facing due to the skyrocketing food costs. The survey, which engaged 1,596 respondents between Feb. 8 and 14, reveals that a staggering 53% of New Yorkers report an increase in debt over the past year as food prices surge.

The rising cost of living, particularly food expenses, has become an inescapable reality for many families. Influenced by several factors — including supply chain disruptions, inflation and looming tariffs on imported goods — the current economic landscape is making it increasingly difficult for families to make ends meet.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have risen substantially in the past year, contributing to an escalating cost of living that is outpacing wage growth for many.

Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry New York, calls the survey’s findings a “wake-up call” for policymakers.

“The rising cost of groceries isn’t just straining household budgets. It’s pushing families deeper into debt. New Yorkers need urgent assistance,” she said. “There is a consensus among New Yorkers, regardless of their region or political affiliation, that we need bipartisan solutions, like SNAP, universal school meals, and Summer EBT, that help families keep food on their tables.”

As food prices increase, debt levels have followed suit, further complicating New Yorkers’ financial struggles. The poll found 53% of respondents have taken on additional debt, and 63% reported a decline in their mental health due to food insecurity.

Over half of those surveyed (52%) cited deterioration in their physical health, highlighting the broader implications of rising food costs on overall well-being.

Families are now concerned that President Trump’s recently imposed tariffs on imported goods will make growing food costs worse. They fear this could add an additional layer of complexity to food prices. In recent years, regulatory measures aimed at protecting domestic agriculture have led to increased costs for several food items, particularly fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

As trade discussions continue, the potential for more tariffs could exacerbate the already challenging financial situation for families.

Since American businesses will be responsible for paying these tariffs, owners typically take some of the load off by raising prices for consumers, making essential food items less affordable.

According to Sabella, many New Yorkers have expressed concerns that these tariffs, if furthered, will merely serve to deepen the hardship experienced by low-income families who rely on food assistance programs to meet their basic needs.

“New Yorkers are facing unbelievable challenges. We know there are solutions that can help this problem,” she said. “It’s not just about financial health; it’s about physical and mental health as well.”

The poll revealed significant opposition to proposed federal cuts to food assistance programs, emphasizing a shared conviction among New Yorkers that these programs are crucial for maintaining food security. An overwhelming 62% of respondents expressed disapproval of potential cuts to critical programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Women, Infants, and Children program, and Summer EBT.

Given the current economic situation, many New Yorkers understand the importance of these programs. The poll found that 84% believe school meals should be free for all students and 82% think that food assistance benefits should increase at a rate commensurate with rising food prices, underscoring the necessity for adaptive measures to meet evolving economic challenges.

Sabella also shared health ramifications of food insecurity are stark. The survey results illustrate that the hardship of meeting basic nutritional needs is affecting New Yorkers’ mental and physical well-being.

In urban areas like New York City, the struggle is even more pronounced. The survey found that 52% of residents have taken on additional debt to afford groceries in the past year, while majorities reported suffering from both mental, 61%, and physical health issues, 52%, due to financial stress associated with food costs.

“Being on a budget, the rise in food cost strains my pockets,” a mother from the Bronx said. She chose not to share her name. “There are times where I have to use my credit card just to make sure there’s enough food in the house for me and my son until my next paycheck.”

According to Sabella, New Yorkers need to call on their elected officials to act decisively to protect the existence of food programs like SNAP and WIC.

Increased funding for food assistance programs, adjustments to benefits that keep pace with rising food prices, and the elimination of tariffs that disproportionately impact low-income families are all relevant considerations for policymakers moving forward.

“Ensuring that families have access to nutritious food is not just a matter of compassion; it’s a fundamental economic necessity,” Sabella told amNewYork Metro. “This crisis impacts families across the city, and we need clear policies to address food insecurity.”