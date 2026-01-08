New Yorkers march against Kristi Noem at World Trade Center day after ICE agent killed Minneapolis woman

Hundreds of protesters descended on One World Trade Center on Thursday as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a press conference inside to attack New York’s sanctuary city policies protecting immigrants — and defend an ICE agent’s fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Several hundred New Yorkers came with picket signs and whistles after hearing of Noem’s appearance, and condemned the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Salvo, which, according to Noem, aims to target individuals tied to the Trinitarios street gang and other trans-national criminal enterprises.

“Now they want even more ICE agents in your community. We are not going to let that happen,” one protester roared.

Security at One World Trade Center was particularly tight Thursday for Noem’s appearance. Officials werw spotted locking the building’s glass revolving doors as NYPD officers formed a human barricade in front. Several Secret Service officers also watched the rowdy crowd carefully.

One protester, who only gave her name as Jane, told amNewYork that she sees Noem and ICE as bullies and says she joined the protest to stand up to bullies.

“It’s the gall, it’s the complete gall, and they’re testing us, and that’s what bullies do,” Jane said. “They see how far they can go, and then you have to stand up to them, and that’s why we’re here today, because she can just go f**k herself,” Jane said.

Demonstrators began gathering in Foley Square earlier on Thursday morning, across the street from the immigration court, before learning of Noem’s location and marching to the World Trade Center. There they marched in a cycle before taking their fury to the doors of the building.

Several elected officials also joined the protest, including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and new Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

“What happened in Minnesota is absolutely unconstitutional, un-American, and should send a chill down the spine of every law-abiding citizen across this country,” Hoylman-Sigal said, adding his outrage over Noem coming to the Big Apple. “It’s a farce. It’s a farce, and it’s absolutely repulsive that the administration is trying to blame this on Americans who are protecting their immigrant neighbors.”

The protest remained peaceful, and many of those taking part in it pledged to return to the streets in the days ahead.