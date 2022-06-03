Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Business

New York’s Smile Farms debuts Heat with Heart hot sauce

By
0
comments
Posted on
Smile Farms debuts two new hot sauces
Image Courtesy of Smile Farms

Smile Farms Inc. a New York State-based nonprofit organization which creates jobs in agriculture and the food industry for individuals with developmental disabilities has debuted their 2022 limited edition Heat with Heart™ hot sauce.

Available for purchase in five counties across New York State, the two new flavors – fiery red and earth green – were created from the 2,206 pounds of hot and sweet peppers grown and harvested by Smile Farmers through partnerships with IGHL, FREE, The Viscardi Center, LETC, CP Unlimited, Nassau BOCES and Brooklyn Grange

100% of the proceeds from these hot sauces will fund jobs and training for individuals with disabilities. 

“Smile Farms’ pepper project represents this innovation,” says Smile Farms Managing Director Diana Martin on June 2. “Our farmers get to place the seeds in the ground and watch them generate all this amazing fruit. It’s so satisfying to them to know that as they’re harvesting those peppers, they’re going to be made into hot sauce to sell, which is going to create revenue for their programs. It’s more jobs for them and their peers.”

One of America’s Top Non-Profit Leaders for People with Disabilities with Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network

Schneps Connects

Smile Farms partners with nonprofit and for-profit organizations to provide individuals with disabilities educational, vocational and employment opportunities in agricultural and culinary settings. 

With ten locations across New York, Smile Farms creates opportunities for disabled people at local farms, urban gardens and greenhouses, where hundreds of adults and youth with different abilities grow and sell produce in the communities where they live.

To learn more about Smile Farms or to purchase a Heat with Heart two pack, visit the Smile Farms website

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC