Newborn found dead in homeless woman’s arms on Hell’s Kitchen sidewalk, source says

The woman was sitting on the sidewalk on West 46th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, a source said.

A homeless woman was found clutching a dead newborn baby on the street in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday morning, a law enforcement source said.

The woman was sitting on the sidewalk outside 618 W. 46th St. when a passerby called 911 shortly before 8 a.m., the source said.

The baby had been born within the last 24 hours, according to the source. EMS personnel pronounced the newborn dead at the scene, police said.

The woman is believed to be the child’s mother, the source said. She was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital for evaluation.

It remains unclear whether the woman had asked the passerby for help, police said.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.