Baby found dead in Queens courtyard, NYPD says

The newborn was pronounced dead at the scene.

An infant was found dead in the courtyard of a Queens apartment complex early Friday, the NYPD said.

The 1-month-old boy, Rizwan Ahmad, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the Richmond Hills courtyard on 85-55 115 St. at 4:06 a.m., the NYPD said.

The infant’s mother and other family members were taken in for questioning at the 102nd Precinct in Queens, police said.

No arrests have been made and the police investigation is ongoing. The were signs of trauma to the baby’s head, police said, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.