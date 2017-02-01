Newtown Creek offers Valentine’s Day tours

Fancy restaurants overbooked? Chocolate boxes sold out? Don’t flush your Valentine’s Day plans yet: The city has a romantic event all set.

The Department of Environmental Protection is taking reservations for its annual tours of its wastewater treatment facility at Newtown Creek on Feb 11. Couples will be able to check out the various labs, tech and other tools the city uses to clean millions of gallons of water a day.

The tour will end with a trip to the plant’s visit to the 120-foot-high observation deck, which is located atop its iconic digester eggs and provides a gorgeous view of the Manhattan skyline.

There will be three tours at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m., and reservations will be given on a first-come, first-servde basis.