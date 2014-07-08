Mother charged with alleged murder of 11-month-old son

Kelly allegedly wrapped her son in a bed sheet and watched him struggle to breathe.

A Queens woman was arrested after allegedly killing her 11-month-old baby over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Nicole Kelly, 22, allegedly told investigators she was responsible for her baby’s death and was charged with second-degree murder on Monday, police said.

Kelly allegedly wrapped her son, Kiam Felix Jr., in a bed sheet and watched him struggle to breathe or move on Sunday, according to the Queens district attorney’s office. She then went to take a shower, police said. Kiam was brought by someone else to Elmhurst General Hospital on Sunday at about 4 p.m., police said. Kelly was awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal court Tuesday afternoon.