Boy killed by falling soccer goal post in midtown, police say

Tommaso Cerase was playing with his church group at the time, police said.

A 9-year-old boy died on Sunday after a soccer goal post fell on him as he played with members of his youth sports league, police said.

The boy, Tommaso Cerase, was playing with the league inside the building that houses the Food and Finance High School on West 50th Street when he ran into the pole at about 10 a.m..

The goal then fell on him, police said, causing severe head trauma.

Cerase, who lived on the Upper West Side, was taken to Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“No one should have to go through this,” said Samantha Moshen, 34, a neighbor of the Cerase family who didn’t know them, but heard what happened.

“It’s horrendous,” said Moshen, who has a toddler son herself. “Unfortunately today parents are going to have to go though the rest of their lives differently. It’s never going to be the same.”