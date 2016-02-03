‘No Love City’ gang: 18 members indicted, Brooklyn DA says

Eighteen members of the “No Love City” gang were indicted and accused of multiple shootings, authorities said Wednesday.

The alleged gang members, aged 18 to 27 years old, mostly operated around Flatbush, Newkirk, and Ditmas avenues, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office. In one May 2014 shooting incident, a 60-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire between rival gang members as she grocery shopped on Flatbush Avenue. The shooting left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“These defendants are not just crew members but part of a criminal enterprise that has been responsible for a significant amount of the violence which has plagued the Flatbush and Canarsie sections of Brooklyn over the last two years,” Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said in a statement.

Of those indicted, 15 were arraigned last week and this week, and they were ordered held without bail. One defendant is awaiting extradition from New Jersey and two others are still on the loose, according to the DA’s office.

Depending on which crimes each defendant is charged with, if convicted they face up 25 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, and up to 25 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder.