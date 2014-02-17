No more! City to get hit with more snow Tuesday

Two to four inches forecasted, the latest in this brutal winter.

The city is bracing for more rough winter weather, with two to four inches of snowfall expected today.

The National Weather Service predicted the snowfall to start between 3 and 5 a.m. It was likely to become a rain-snow mix by late morning, winding down completely in the afternoon.

“It looks like it will impact the morning commute,” said Joey Picca, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

During the morning rush, the temperature is expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s and will rise to the upper 30s by early afternoon. The northwestern areas of the city may see more snowfall than the southern end due to the location of the low-pressure system coming in from the West.

So far this winter, the city has seen 55.6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.